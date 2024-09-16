Angry students, parents lay siege to Tiruvallur district sports office over chess match row

CHENNAI: Students and their parents laid siege to the district sports authority's office in Tiruvallur on Monday, protesting against the change in the schedule of a match. A chess match was supposed to be held on September 16 as part of the Chief Minister's Sports Cup 2024. The game was however conducted yesterday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

When students and parents arrived at a private school to participate in a chess match today, they were told the competition was being held at the Tiruvallur district sports ground instead.

Following this, the participants travelled to the sports ground where they failed to get a proper response about the match. The district sports officer was also not present at the ground.

Later, they alleged that authorities nonchalantly replied that the chess match was held ahead of schedule.

Angry over the lack of information or prior announcement of the change of date and schedule of the chess game, students and their parents laid siege to the district sports authority's office.

The Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority is organising the Chief Minister's Sports Cup 2024. It began on September 10 and will end on the 24th of the month. It features a total of 168 events in 35 categories of sports for boys and girls from schools and colleges, the differently-abled, the common public, and government employees.