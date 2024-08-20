Angry over woman’s death, villagers demand road in Kodaikanal

MADURAI: Angered by the death of a 45-year-old woman, who lived in Chinnur village of Vellagavi panchayat in Kodaikanal, her relatives and several villagers sought the government to lay roads to facilitate them reach their dwellings up the hilly areas without hindrance.

The victim, identified as Mariyammal of Chinnur, died of health problems in Periyakulam Government Hospital, Theni district, on Sunday night, sources said.

Mariyammal got stuck in flash floods at Kallaru in Kodaikanal a few days ago following a heavy downpour. However, she was rescued. But as she took ill, villagers had to carry her by a ‘doli’ for about 6 km before reaching the hospital. But she died despite treatment.

Kodaikanal RDO S Sivaraman said a proposal was sent to the government six months ago to create road infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 83 crore on the hilly terrain for the benefit of the people of three villages.

Further, the RDO said a proposal was forwarded to provide compensation to the victim.