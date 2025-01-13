Angry over relationship with his teen sister, juvenile stabs youth to death in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the murder of a youth near Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar district.

The deceased victim has been identified as J Veeramanickam (18) of Thiruthangal, sources said. The incident occurred when Veeramanickam was walking alone near a veterinary dispensary on Saturday night.

On being alerted, Thiruthangal police rushed to the spot and the injured victim was admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, where he died despite treatment.

Investigations revealed that the victim, a first-year student of Government College, Sattur, earlier had a love affair with a 14-year-old girl in the same locality.

The minor girl’s brother, the juvenile offender in the case, reprimanded her and the youth. But despite this, the relationship between them continued. In a fit of rage, the girl’s brother stabbed Veeramanickam with a knife to death. Thiruthangal police filed a case and are making further enquiry, sources said.