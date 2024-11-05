Angry over conductor not halting awhile, Thanjavur duo chases bus, assaults man

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Monday arrested two persons who had assaulted a private bus conductor who did not heed their demands of halting the bus for a while.

While the bus crew of Palani Andavar bus service were taking passengers at the Ayyampettai bus stop, Ajith Kumar (29) of Purasaikudi saw off his wife and child.

After they boarded, Ajith asked the conductor Satheesh Kumar to wait, as he too wanted to travel. But the bus departed without Ajith, who along with friend Kulam Thasthahir (25) chased the bus on a two-wheeler and blocked the bus at the Vayalur area.

The duo assaulted the conductor. Thanjavur Taluk police registered a case and arrested them.