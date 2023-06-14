Angiogram reveals three blocks in blood vessels of Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V Senthilbalaji underwent coronary angiogram at Government multi super specialty hospital in Omandurar on Wednesday. He complained of chest pain after been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with cash for job scam. The medical experts advised to undergo bypass surgery.

The minister was admitted around 2.30 am and treated for an emergency. Later, as per doctors advice for diagnostic surgery - coronary angiogram was done around 10.40 am. The doctors stated that Senthilbalaji was doing and stable after the angiogram. However, the coronary angiogram revealed three blocks in the blood vessels for which CABG (coronary angiogram bypass grafting) – bypass surgery is advised at the earliest.

Though the doctors at multi-super specialty suggested bypass surgery for Senthilbalaji, a team of doctors from the central government-run ESI hospital visited the hospital and reviewed the minister's health. The doctors recommended bypass surgery. The government wants the minister to shift to Kauvery Hospital for the surgery, however, the private hospital is yet to confirm regarding the admission and surgery for the minister.

Sources said that the police security strength has increased at the hospital, and only the minister and other patients are admitted to ICU. The attendant of the patients was asked to stay in another ward at the hospital.