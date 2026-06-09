Andipatti man electrocuted while taking water from refrigerator

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock while attempting to take water from a refrigerator at his rented house in Andipatti, Theni district on Monday (June 8).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Thirumurugan, a resident of Kamarajar Nagar Fourth Street in Andipatti. He had been living in a rented house with his wife Kanagalakshmi and her daughter.
As Thirumurugan went to take water from the refrigerator, he touched the appliance, and allegedly suffered an electric shock.
Hearing his cries, Kanagalakshmi, who was washing utensils, rushed to the spot and found him in distress. She immediately switched off the main power supply and, with the help of neighbours, rushed him to the Andipatti Government Hospital.
However, doctors who examined him said that he had died before reaching the hospital.
Andipatti police registered a case and launched a further investigation.