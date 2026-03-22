Andhra urges Tamil Nadu to stop illegal fishing boats from entering its waters

Rama Shankar Naik, Commissioner of Fisheries, Andhra Pradesh, has written a letter to the Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Tamil Nadu, seeking immediate intervention and stringent measures to prevent further entry of Tamil Nadu fishing boats into the territorial waters of Tamil Nadu

The official stated that unauthorised entry of Tamil Nadu mechanised fishing boats into the territorial waters of Andhra Pradesh continues unabated, posing a direct threat to the livelihood security of local fishermen and undermining the regulatory framework in force.