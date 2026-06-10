Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Pawan Kalyan mourn demise of Bharathiraja

Revanth Reddy said Bharathiraja left an indelible mark on the film industry with his contributions spanning four decades, and commended the filmmaker for his distinguished service to Indian cinema by helming numerous diverse and message-oriented films across various languages.

Chiranjeevi, who collaborated with the director for the 1987 Telugu hit 'Aradhana', said Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers. “He (Bharathiraja) transformed the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry. His films touched millions of hearts and inspired generations of filmmakers,” Chiranajeevi said in a post on X.