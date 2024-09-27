Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sept 2024 1:34 PM GMT
    Andaman Express train cancelled on these dates; check here
    CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the cancellation of train no 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-MGR Chennai Central due to pre non-interlocking works between Warangal-Hasanparti-Kazipet ‘F’ Cabin-Hasanparthi Road Station in Vijayawada-Kazipet-Balharshah section of Secunderabad Division.

    A release issued by Southern Railway on Friday said train no 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express scheduled to leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 22.25 hrs on October 1 and October 4 would be fully cancelled.

