Andaman Express train cancelled on these dates; check here

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the cancellation of train no 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-MGR Chennai Central due to pre non-interlocking works between Warangal-Hasanparti-Kazipet ‘F’ Cabin-Hasanparthi Road Station in Vijayawada-Kazipet-Balharshah section of Secunderabad Division.

A release issued by Southern Railway on Friday said train no 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express scheduled to leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 22.25 hrs on October 1 and October 4 would be fully cancelled.