Andaman-bound flight returns to Chennai due to bad weather

CHENNAI: The Air India flight to Andaman which departed from Chennai on Wednesday morning made a U-turn to Chennai following bad weather.



The Air India flight to Andaman departed from Chennai with 159 passengers at 8.50 am on Wednesday.

The flight was supposed to depart at 5 am but it got delayed and departed after more than 3 hours of delay. In the afternoon when the flight was about to land in Andaman the weather condition became bad and it was not possible to land the flight there.

Soon the pilot was advised to return to Chennai and then the flight landed in Chennai airport at 2.30 pm.

Then the Airline announced that the flight was cancelled and it would depart again on Thursday. Soon the passengers got angry and they started to protest inside the airport and argued with Air India staff.

They claimed that while all the other airlines are operating the flights normally in Andaman, the Air India flights alone get cancelled most of the time. Later the Airport officials held peace talks with the passengers and then they dispersed.