Ancient urn unearthed in Karur

TIRUCHY: An ancient urn was unearthed at an agricultural land at Kulithalai in Karur on Saturday. It was later handed over to the revenue officials.
Arumugam, a farmer from Sivayam village in Karur, owns 22 cents of agricultural land near Sivayam tank where he has been cultivating maize. On Friday evening, while he was digging the land to remove pebbles, he found a big stone placed vertically. When he removed the stone, he found a clay pot, and soon, he stopped digging in the land.
He passed on information to the VAO Nallusamy, who rushed to the spot and found that the pot was an ancient urn, measuring six feet high and 2.5 feet in diameter.
Soon, the urn was removed from the land and was handed over to the Krishnarayapuram Tahsildhar Mathiyalagan. The Tasildhar said that the urn would be sent to the archaeological department for further study.