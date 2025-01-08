Ancient TN spiritual, not religious: Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: In a fascinating revelation, R Balakrishnan, a retired IAS officer and researcher at the Indus Research Centre, Roja Muthiah Research Library, has shed new light on the spiritual practices of the Indus Valley Civilization (IVC) and the Keezhadi civilisation.

Speaking exclusively to DT Next on the sidelines of the three-day international conference titled ‘Discovery of Indus Civilization Centenary’ at Egmore here, Balakrishnan offered a nuanced perspective on the role of spirituality in these ancient civilisations.

According to Balakrishnan, while the people of both the IVC and Keezhadi did believe in a higher power, spirituality was not the central theme of their existence. “No overt religious markers have been discovered in the lower reaches of these civilisations thus far,” he explained. “However, sculptures from the IVC depict scenes of human and animal sacrifice, indicating the presence of cult worship, minor deity worship, and nature worship.”

Balakrishnan drew parallels between the spiritual practices of the IVC and those described in Sangam literature. “Similarly, Sangam literature alludes to land worship, female deity worship, and the reverence of Murugan, Thirumal, and Shiva,” he noted. “While these civilisations did practice religion, it was not the pervasive force that defined their lives.”

The researcher emphasised the importance of considering the continuum of civilisations from the Indus Valley to the Vaigai as a symbolic representation of TN’s cultural heritage. “By extension, the Vaigai river civilisation serves as a paradigm for other riverine civilisations in Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery,” he pointed out.

Balakrishnan highlighted the unique association between the Tamil language and the Vaigai river, as mentioned in Sangam literature. “This is a phenomenon unparalleled in India,” he remarked. “The Vaigai river civilisation is, therefore, a fitting symbol of TN’s rich cultural legacy. The discovery of symbols from the prehistoric period, Baric inscriptions, and Tamil writings around Madurai has underscored the importance of this region. Archaeological researchers have identified 293 sites on both banks of the Vaigai River, confirming that this culture flourished on both sides of the river. Keezhadi, one of these sites, has yielded artefacts reminiscent of Harappa and Mohenjo-daro, solidifying its connection to the Vaigai civilisation.”

R Balakrishnan

He also emphasised the significance of Keezhadi in the context of Indian archaeology. “Madurai’s status as a continuously inhabited city renders it challenging for excavations. Consequently, Keezhadi has become a focal point for archaeological research. Historical records suggest that Keezhadi may, in fact, be the ancient city of Madurai, underscoring its paramount importance in Indian excavations,” added Balakrishnan.