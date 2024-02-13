Ancient sculpture of Tirthankara Mahavira found in Tiruchuli

MADURAI: An ancient sculpture of Tirthankara Mahavira, which is believed to be a thousand years old was found at Manavarayanendal near Thiruchuli in Virudhunagar district, sources said on Monday.

The sculpture is believed have its origin in the 11th century AD.

During a field survey in Tiruchuli, S Rajapandi, assistant professor of history at Aruppukkottai’s SBK College, and M Sarath Ram, a student in the Tamil Nadu Archaeology department, found the sculpture of 24th Tirthankara Mahavira in a garden owned by Ilayaraja at Manavarayanendal.

Based on the information, V Rajaguru, president, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation and historian ‘Noorsahipuram’ Sivakumar inspected the sculpture.

After taking stock, Rajaguru said in Virudhunagar district, traces of Jainism have already been found in Kovilankulam, Thoppalakarai, Kurandi, Irunjirai, Pullur, Palavanatham, Pandalkudi, Paraikulam, Tiruchuli, Puliyuran, Aviyur, Iruppaikudi, Kulasekaranallur, Seithur, Chennilaikudi, Keelidayankulam, Malli, Nathampatti and Killukudi. The sculpture of Mahavira found at Manavarayanendal was half buried in the soil. The sculpture was made of granite and Mahavira was seated on a throne with Makara stalks.

There was one Prabhavali behind his head and a triple umbrella above his head, which was decorated with beautiful creepers.

The sculpture was flanked by two yakshas on either side of Mahavira. On the trade route from Tirupullani to Madurai en route to Kamuthi and Tiruchuli, sculptures of Tirthankaras were also found in many places.

Polished black and red potsherds of the Iron Age were found scattered all around the sculpture site. Hence, it was evident that this place was inhabited since the Iron Age. Citing these, he requested the government to preserve the unprotected sculpture in the government museum.