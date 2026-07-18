Ancient glory: Tenkasi excavation reveals Sangam-era industrial centre

CHENNAI: Fresh excavations at Malaiyadipatti in Tenkasi district have uncovered compelling evidence of an organised Sangam-era industrial settlement, with structural remains indicating flourishing iron-working, bead-making, shell bangle production and weaving activities, State Minister for Archaeology Rajmohan said on Friday (July 17).
Sharing the details of the findings in a social media post, the minister said excavations have been under way for the past three months at the archaeological site near Karivalamvanthanallur, yielding more than 100 artefacts spanning the Microlithic and Sangam periods.
Among the discoveries are Microlithic stone tools, shell bangles, terracotta spindle whorls used in weaving, terracotta discs and beads, coral beads, agate beads, a gold bead, a rectangular gaming piece, iron objects and copper coins, pointing to a settlement with a vibrant craft and manufacturing tradition.
Archaeologists have also unearthed a Sangam-era square brick structure, intact pottery, black-painted lidded vessels and perforated bowls, providing fresh insights into the settlement's architectural practices and material culture. "The structural evidence recovered from the site indicates that the manufacture of iron implements, agate beads, shell bangles and weaving workshops flourished here during the Sangam period," Rajmohan said.
He said the discoveries underscore the technological sophistication, artisanal excellence and economic vitality of ancient Tamil society.
Expressing confidence in the ongoing excavation, the minister said continued archaeological work, coupled with scientific analysis of the findings, would further strengthen global understanding of the antiquity and cultural legacy of the Tamil civilisation.