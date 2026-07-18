Ancient glory: Tenkasi excavation reveals Sangam-era industrial centre

Sharing the details of the findings in a social media post, the minister said excavations have been under way for the past three months at the archaeological site near Karivalamvanthanallur, yielding more than 100 artefacts spanning the Microlithic and Sangam periods.

Among the discoveries are Microlithic stone tools, shell bangles, terracotta spindle whorls used in weaving, terracotta discs and beads, coral beads, agate beads, a gold bead, a rectangular gaming piece, iron objects and copper coins, pointing to a settlement with a vibrant craft and manufacturing tradition.