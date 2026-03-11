Anbumani’s poor performance brought down PMK, alleges Ramadoss

CHENNAI: The PMK faced the ignominy of being de-recognised due to the poor functioning of his son and then party president Anbumani Ramadoss, criticised party founder S Ramadoss, adding that the former is not even a member of the party now.
Earlier, Ramadoss had filed a suit before the Chennai Civil Court seeking a direction restraining Anbumani from using PMK’s name and symbol. He also sought to set aside the communication issued by the Election Commission of India allocating party symbol by referring to Anbumani as the party president, and further prayed that he himself be declared as the president of the PMK.
When the matter came up earlier, the court had directed the Ramadoss faction to file a reply to Anbumani’s counter affidavit. In the 18-page rejoinder affidavit filed before the judge, M Dharmaprabu, Ramadoss said when he was given the chance to serve as the party president, Anbumani brought down the party by poor performance leading to it losing the recognition.
Anbumani had already been removed from the primary membership and that he was an unauthorised person with respect to the party's affairs, he added.
Anbumani’s counsel sought time to advance arguments on the rejoinder, but the Ramadoss faction opposed it, pointing that the other side had been delaying the proceedings by repeatedly seeking adjournments. It requested the court to direct arguments to be advanced without further delay.
Meanwhile, PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan submitted that Ramadoss filed the suit without impleading him as a party to the proceedings, despite his position in the party.
The counsel appearing for the ECI submitted that appropriate action would be taken based on the court’s orders. After hearing the submissions of all parties, the judge adjourned the matter to Friday.