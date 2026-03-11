Anbumani’s poor performance brought down PMK, alleges Ramadoss

Earlier, Ramadoss had filed a suit before the Chennai Civil Court seeking a direction restraining Anbumani from using PMK’s name and symbol. He also sought to set aside the communication issued by the Election Commission of India allocating party symbol by referring to Anbumani as the party president, and further prayed that he himself be declared as the president of the PMK.



When the matter came up earlier, the court had directed the Ramadoss faction to file a reply to Anbumani’s counter affidavit. In the 18-page rejoinder affidavit filed before the judge, M Dharmaprabu, Ramadoss said when he was given the chance to serve as the party president, Anbumani brought down the party by poor performance leading to it losing the recognition.



Anbumani had already been removed from the primary membership and that he was an unauthorised person with respect to the party's affairs, he added.