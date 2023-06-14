Anbumani wants exemption from NEET

CHENNAI: While congratulating students, who secured high marks in NEET exam, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to take measures to get exemption from the entrance exam.



In his statement, Anbumani said that Prabanjan from Villupuram district has secured 100 per cent mark in NEET exam and students from Tamil Nadu have secured 3, 6 and 9th rankings.

Congratulating 78,693 students, who cleared the exam, Anbumani pointed out the pass percentage of Tamil Nadu is below average. "National average is 56.2 per cent but the state average is only 54.45 per cent. The state is in the 21st place. This shows that Tamil Nadu is not ready for NEET and, poor and rural students could not achieve,” he said.

He added that the entrance exam is only suited to rich and urban students. "This encourages private coaching centres. Equal opportunity should be given to poor and rural students, who could not get coaching. The state and central government should take measures to get exemption," he urged.