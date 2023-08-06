Anbumani want inquiry into appointments in NLC

CHENNAI: Pointing out that several residents, who parted away their lands with NLC, are yet to get jobs as promised, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has alleged graft in appointments of 28 people of north Indian origin, who did not give land.



In his statement, the leader said that as many as 862 persons, who gave lands to NLC, were given permanent jobs from 1990 to 2012 as per NLC website. "Of them, 28 persons, who got jobs in 2010, 2011 and 2012, are north Indians, which is shocking. It raises suspicion that any misconduct occurred in giving jobs to land owners, " he said.



He added that NLC has claimed that jobs were not given directly but based on the recommendations of Cuddalore district administration. "NLC did not provide details about the date and details of the recommendations when sought through RTI application. It claims that there are no details. How could the NLC give permanent jobs to north Indians with details it does not possess?" he asked.



The statement explained that around 25,000 families in Cuddalore gave lands to a total extent of 37,256 acres to NLC.



"While responding to my question in the Parliament, Pralhad Joshi (minister of coal) said that jobs were given to only 1,827 persons. How does the NLC have details (about the jobs) that the central government does not have? Or did the NLC hide the details from the Parliament?" Anbumani said.

Moreover, he urged the central government to conduct a detailed inquiry in the issue.



In another statement, Anbumani demanded the state government to roll back registration charge hikes for apartment buildings.

