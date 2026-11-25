CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the World Bank to suspend further loan disbursements for the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission and order an independent investigation into alleged financial irregularities and environmental violations, accusing the state government of damaging the Pallikaranai marshland in the name of coastal restoration.
In a letter to World Bank President Ajay Banga, Anbumani alleged that the World Bank-funded project, launched by the State in January 2024, was causing environmental degradation instead of protecting the State's coastal ecosystems.
The TN-SHORE project, with a total outlay of Rs 1,675 crore, includes Rs 1,172.50 crore in World Bank assistance and Rs 502.50 crore as the State's contribution. Scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2030, the project aims to protect Tamil Nadu's 1,076 km coastline across 14 coastal districts through biodiversity conservation, coastal protection, livelihood improvement and pollution control.
Anbumani said the restoration of Pallikaranai marshland, one of Chennai's most important wetlands, was a significant component of the project. He alleged that instead of removing encroachments and scientifically demarcating the wetland's boundaries, the government had constructed a 3 km-long retaining wall, measuring 10 feet in height and width, and a 2 km-long walkway, with Rs 21.60 crore reportedly allocated by the World Bank loan.
According to Anbumani, the structures would obstruct the natural flow of rainwater into the marshland, increasing the risk of water stagnation and flooding in surrounding areas. He recalled that the PMK had raised objections with the state government in September, but no action had been taken.
Anbumani also pointed out that Pallikaranai was designated a Ramsar site in 2022 and said its ecological importance as a natural drainage system and groundwater recharge zone required special protection.
Seeking immediate intervention, Anbumani urged the World Bank to suspend further loan disbursements for TN-SHORE, including works in Pallikaranai and other coastal areas, until the allegations were independently investigated and the concerns addressed.