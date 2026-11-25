In a letter to World Bank President Ajay Banga, Anbumani alleged that the World Bank-funded project, launched by the State in January 2024, was causing environmental degradation instead of protecting the State's coastal ecosystems.

The TN-SHORE project, with a total outlay of Rs 1,675 crore, includes Rs 1,172.50 crore in World Bank assistance and Rs 502.50 crore as the State's contribution. Scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2030, the project aims to protect Tamil Nadu's 1,076 km coastline across 14 coastal districts through biodiversity conservation, coastal protection, livelihood improvement and pollution control.

Anbumani said the restoration of Pallikaranai marshland, one of Chennai's most important wetlands, was a significant component of the project. He alleged that instead of removing encroachments and scientifically demarcating the wetland's boundaries, the government had constructed a 3 km-long retaining wall, measuring 10 feet in height and width, and a 2 km-long walkway, with Rs 21.60 crore reportedly allocated by the World Bank loan.