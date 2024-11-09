Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu govt to supply fertilizers for samba cultivation

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure continuous supply of fertilizers to the districts irrigated by the Cauvery river for samba cultivation.

In a statement, Anbumani said the farmers in the Delta districts are struggling without fertilizers. "Samba crops are cultivated in 12 lakh acres in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. Urea and potash are required in large quantity for already cultivated as well as recently cultivated crops. Fertilizers are not available even in private shops," he alleged.

He added that some shops where fertilizers are available are selling them at 25 per cent higher prices.

Recalling Cooperation Minister KR Periakaruppan’s statement that the cooperative societies in the State have a stock of 32,755 tonnes of urea, 13,373 tonnes of potash, 16,792 tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and 22,866 complex fertilizers, Anbumani asked: "If the claims of the minister are true, why are the farmers struggling for fertilizers? The government should ensure a sufficient supply of fertilizers for samba cultivation.”