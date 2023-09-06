Anbumani urges state government to ban all kinds of narcotics

CHENNAI: Pointing out an incident, in which a school student attacked his teacher after consuming a tobacco product, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to ban all kinds of narcotics including alcohol in the state.

In a statement, Anbumani said that after consuming mava, a type of tobacco product, a student had attacked his teacher in a government school in Tiruvottiyur.

"The incident that took place on Teachers' Day is shocking. The student had reacted under the influence of mava. Several students are losing their future by using narcotics, " he added.

He noted that despite the ban in the state against tobacco products, such items are available for students and youngsters.

"Once started by using mava and tobacco, the habit of taking narcotics extends to ganja and alcohol. Starting from attacking teachers, criminal activities extend to attacking police officers. Society is degenerated due to legal sales of alcohol and illegal sales of mava, gutka and others. Without banning those items, students and youngsters cannot be saved, " he warned.

Anbumani added that the government can close all wine shops in the state and control the sale of narcotics in just one order.

"The government has the responsibility and duty of saving students and youngsters, and it should take measures to convert the state as narcotics free, " he urged.