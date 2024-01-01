Anbumani urges govt to release reports on Coromandel gas leak

CHENNAI: Alleging that Coromandel International Limited is trying to resume its operations despite several residents suffered due to ammonia gas leak, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to release the report of the expert committee that inspected the plant after the incident.

"Regardless of investigations being conducted by the government and several thousands of residents affected, the private company, which was behind the gas leak, is trying to reopen the plant. It is concerning that the government remains a spectator to such things, " Anbumani said in a statement.

While expressing support for the residents, who are protesting against the plant with demands of permanent shut down, Anbumani pointed out that the government is not willing to talk with residents.

"The government formed an expert committee by including officials fromTNPCB, IIT-Madras experts and others. The committee has submitted its interim and final reports. But the government has not taken any measures to release the reports to the public. On the other hand, the plant is spreading lies. Who gave courage to the plant to spread lies? Who is behind this? Why has the government and TNPCB not punished the plant?" he asked.

Apart from urging the government to release the expert committee report, Anbumani requested it to shut down the plant permanently by respecting the feelings of the people.