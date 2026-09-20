Anbumani urges government to step up dengue awareness campaign

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday (September 19) urged the state government to launch an intensive awareness campaign on dengue prevention, symptoms and treatment, amid a reported increase in cases and deaths across the State.
Anbumani said 16,830 dengue cases had been confirmed in Tamil Nadu so far this year and claimed that nine people had died of the disease. He said the reported spread had caused concern among the public and stressed the need to create awareness on how dengue could be prevented and treated.
Anbumani said dengue was not an incurable disease and that adequate treatment facilities and medicines were available at government hospitals. He said early identification of symptoms and timely medical attention were crucial in preventing complications.
Referring to the reported deaths of three Anna University students, he alleged that lack of awareness and delayed medical attention could have contributed to the fatalities. He also questioned the government's explanation that the most recent student's death was due to "viral fever" and not dengue.
He urged the government to undertake a special drive with local bodies and the public to prevent mosquito breeding by removing stagnant water and unused containers, vehicle tyres, coconut shells, flower pots and buckets that could collect water.
Anbumani also called for awareness campaigns through mainstream and social media on dengue symptoms, preventive measures and treatment.
He further claimed that nilavembu decoction could help prevent dengue and that consuming papaya juice could help restore platelet levels, and urged the government to take steps to communicate such information to the public.