Anbumani urges government to step up dengue awareness campaign

Anbumani said 16,830 dengue cases had been confirmed in Tamil Nadu so far this year and claimed that nine people had died of the disease. He said the reported spread had caused concern among the public and stressed the need to create awareness on how dengue could be prevented and treated.

Anbumani said dengue was not an incurable disease and that adequate treatment facilities and medicines were available at government hospitals. He said early identification of symptoms and timely medical attention were crucial in preventing complications.