Anbumani urges an all party meeting to discuss Mekedatu dam issue

CHENNAI: Pointing out Karnataka minister's missive to central government demanding go ahead to construct dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to convene an all party meeting to discuss the issue and decide on next course of action.

In a statement, Anbumani quoted the letter sent by Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar to union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that alleged that Tamil Nadu is implementing various project including Phase-2 Hogenakkal Combined Water Supply project illegally.

"The allegations are a part of plan to create rift between people of two states. The Phase-2 Hogenakkal Combined Water Supply project is being implemented with the share of water assured by the Cauvery Tribunal and Supreme Court. Except 7 TMC of water that has been allocated to Puducherry, all water coming to Hogenakkal belong to Tamil Nadu, " he said.

He added that urging the central government to provide approval for Mekedatu dam is illegal.

As Tamil Nadu is the tail end state, Karnataka could build the dam only if Tamil Nadu agrees.

"The letter is also contempt of Supreme Court orders. A case is pending in the Supreme Court filed by Tamil Nadu and the central government cannot give permission, " he added.

He urged the state government to keep vigil in the issue and take steps to expedite water supply projects apart from stopping Mekedatu dam. "The government should convene all party meeting to discuss the issue and decide on further measures, " he demanded.