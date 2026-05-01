Anbumani tells PMK cadre to be vigilant

CHENNAI: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the party workers to be more vigilant and coordinated during the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23.
"Of the two phases we have travelled so far -- the election campaigning and the voting -- the third phase, the counting of votes scheduled for May 4, is undoubtedly the most crucial," the former union minister said in a statement. Anbumani said that the coordination was good among the office bearers and cadres of the alliance parties, including the AIADMK, BJP and AMMK, during the election campaign.
"We were able to clearly notice during the election campaign itself that victory in this election belongs to us," he said, adding, "Moreover, on the day of voting, we witnessed the people giving voice to their anger against the ruling government."
Stating that the counting agents of the AIADMK and PMK alliance parties must function with "extreme vigilance" during counting, he claimed, "May 4 will accord official status to the victory we are poised to achieve."