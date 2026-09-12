Anbumani slams land acquisition for industrial park in Parandur

In a statement, Anbumani questioned the government's decision to drop the Parandur airport project, citing concerns over agricultural land, while proceeding with land acquisition for an industrial park in the same region.

He said 410.80 acres of dry agricultural land and 11.55 acres of poramboke land, totalling 423.35 acres, had been notified for acquisition for a new SIPCOT complex in Maduramangalam.



He alleged that officials were now intensifying the land acquisition process and asking landowners to accept compensation fixed by the previous government.



Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had announced in the Assembly on August 31 that a semiconductor and electronics manufacturing park would be established in Maduramangalam at a cost of Rs 175 crore, with investments of around Rs 2,000 crore expected. About 35.20 acres had reportedly been earmarked for the park.