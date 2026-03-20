Anbumani slams government over women's safety

Attacking the MK Stalin-led government on the incident in Vilathikulam, in Tuticorin district, he said the overall functioning of the police is not commendable as the arrest of the accused in the case came after nine days of the crime.

"During the investigation, it was also revealed that (accused) Dharma Muneeswaran had already sexually assaulted and murdered elderly women in two different incidents and had robbed them of their jewelry," Anbumani said in a statement.

He said that Muneeswaran who had come out on bail and signing daily at the Tuticorin Women's court, should have been monitored by the police continuously.