BJP, Congress conspiracy against Tamil Nadu on Mekedatu, alleges Anbumani

He also announced that the PMK would soon expand to Andhra Pradesh, stating that office bearers from all districts of the neighbouring state would participate in a consultation meeting this Saturday as part of preparations to launch the party there.

The PMK general council unanimously re-elected Anbumani Ramadoss as party president, Vadivel Ravanan as general secretary, and Thilagabama as treasurer, following the end of the internal conflict between Ramadoss and Anbumani.

Meanwhile, Anbumani accused both the Congress and the BJP of putting Karnataka's electoral interests ahead of Tamil Nadu's rights in the Mekedatu issue. Referring to Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary's recent reply in Parliament, he termed the Centre's stand a "betrayal" of Tamil Nadu.