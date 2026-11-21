He alleged that the plant would receive 760 tonnes of garbage daily from Coimbatore Corporation, with additional waste transported from Tirupur and surrounding urban local bodies. Pointing out that around 60% of the waste would be wet waste, he warned of foul smell, pollution and disease risks along transportation routes. He also said the facility would require three lakh litres of water daily, potentially affecting groundwater levels.

Questioning the TVK government's decision to pursue a project initiated by the previous DMK regime, Anbumani demanded scientific waste segregation and implementation of the 2026 Solid Waste Management Rules.

He warned that the PMK would organise a massive public protest by mobilising residents of Coimbatore district if the government failed to abandon the project.