CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to scrap the proposed Rs 450 crore waste-to-energy plant at Vellalore in Coimbatore, alleging that the project would turn the city into a pollution hotspot and pose serious health risks to residents.
He criticised the government for inviting tenders for the project despite sustained opposition from residents and environmental organisations. The proposed facility is designed to burn 1,200 tonnes of garbage daily and generate 18 to 20 MW of electricity.
Anbumani said the project, initially announced in 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore to process 300 tonnes of waste daily and generate 5-6 MW, had been substantially expanded to its present scale.
He alleged that the plant would receive 760 tonnes of garbage daily from Coimbatore Corporation, with additional waste transported from Tirupur and surrounding urban local bodies. Pointing out that around 60% of the waste would be wet waste, he warned of foul smell, pollution and disease risks along transportation routes. He also said the facility would require three lakh litres of water daily, potentially affecting groundwater levels.
Questioning the TVK government's decision to pursue a project initiated by the previous DMK regime, Anbumani demanded scientific waste segregation and implementation of the 2026 Solid Waste Management Rules.
He warned that the PMK would organise a massive public protest by mobilising residents of Coimbatore district if the government failed to abandon the project.