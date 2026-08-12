Anbumani seeks caste drop-down menu in Census document

In a letter to Modi, Anbumani said an open-ended system could create confusion as several communities have sub-castes, denominations and locally used names that may not appear separately in official caste lists. This, he said, could result in duplication, inconsistencies and difficulties in classifying the data.

Anbumani pointed to the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census, where respondents were allowed to enter their caste names freely. He said the exercise reportedly generated around 46.70 lakh caste entries, compared to 4,147 castes recorded in the 1931 caste census, making the data difficult to standardise and use for social justice policies.