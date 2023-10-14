Anbumani seeks action against sand mafia

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over sand smugglers attempting to murder a village administrative officer (VAO) and his assistant for stopping smuggling, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to ensure speedy action against the accused persons.

In his statement, Anbumani said that VAO Karuppasamy, his assistant Magudeeswaran and two policemen were attacked by dumping sand on them and ramming lorries against them, while trying to stop illegal sand mining in Ayakudi near Palani. "The police have filed a case against DMK functionaries Sakthivel and Baskaran. But they are yet to be arrested. It is condemnable, " he said.

He noted that incidents of sand theft are increasing in the state and attempts on life of officials who try to stop the theft are also increasing. "In Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district, a VAO was killed for acting against sand theft and in Salem, a VAO was chased with sickles, " he said.

The government should make sure that it is not a mere spectator to such incidents. "Swift action was taken against the accused persons in the Murappanadu incident. A similar action should be taken in the Palani incident also to stop sand theft, " he urged.