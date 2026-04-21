Anbumani restrained from using dad's photos in campaign

CHENNAI: Even as campaigns came to a close in the state, a Chennai civil court granted an interim injunction restraining Anbumani from using his father's photos in the election campaign.
Dispute between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss remains stagnant. Ramadoss had filed a suit before the City Civil Court, Chennai, seeking to restrain Anbumani from using the party's name, flag and symbol, and for a declaration recognising himself as the party president, which had been dismissed by both the trial court and the Madras High Court.
He then filed a fresh suit stating that Anbumani was expelled from the party, and no subsisting relationship exists between them. The matter came up for hearing before Judge Dharmaprabhu, who issued the interim injunction order.
The court clarified that the order would operate prospectively and adjourned the matter to June 4 for further proceedings.