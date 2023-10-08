Anbumani Ramadoss wants Right to Service Act in TN

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to table a Right to Service Bill in the Assembly session that commences on Monday.

In his statement, Anbumani said that it is disappointing that the government is not coming forth to implement the Right to Service Act despite several reports about bribery by government staff.

"All the services like power connection, water, sewage connection, and others are available only after bribing. To curb bribery, e-seva centers were launched but new methods of bribery were created," he said.

He added that even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed the officials on several occasions to provide services on time.

"The only solution is the implementation of the Right to Services Act. PMK has been demanding the Act for the last 10 years. If the Act is enacted, the time limit for services will be fixed and compensation of Rs. 10,000 will be given to the public if the service is not provided on time. The Act is in place in 20 states including Karnataka and Kerala. A survey conducted in 2018 revealed that 93 per cent of participants had to bribe to get services and 82 per cent said that services were not good," he said.

Anbumani urged the government to pass the Bill in the Assembly session to ensure timely services to the public.