Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN govt to address retired transport staff's demands

CHENNAI: The government should hear the retired employees of state transport corporations as they are protesting for their retirement benefits, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Monday.

In a statement, Anbumani urged the government to ensure the release of the benefits as well as to increase the dearness awareness (DA) for present employees.

"In Tamil Nadu, injustice is being meted out to the retired transport employees. As per the law, retirement benefits such as EPF, gratuity and others should be handed over within 30 days from the date of retirement. But, the government is violating the law that it has framed. The benefits are withheld for 21 months, " he said in a statement.

He further said that the increased dearness allowance to retired employees has not been released since November 2015. "Due to this, more than 88,000 retired employees are suffering. If they are given the increased DA, they will receive 60 per cent higher pension than the present pension amount, " he pointed out.

Pointing out that the state government has appealed against the Madras High Court order that directed the government to provide increased DA to retired employees, Anbumani criticised the government is taking action against the interest of the employees.

"When compared to the transport corporations, Tangedco is having higher debts and making losses. However, the DA is being provided properly to the retired Tangedco staff. Recently, an order was issued to increase their DA to 53 per cent from 50 per cent," he said.