Anbumani Ramadoss slams DMK govt's 'double-dealings' over tungsten mining

CHENNAI: While appealing to the central government to drop the proposal for mining tungsten in Arittapatti in Madurai district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for its 'double-dealing' on the issue, claiming that the DMK government is backing off after initially asking for the project.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the central government has exposed the state government's double dealings. "On the one hand, the State government gave its approval for mining, but on the other hand, it opposes it now. People will not believe the drama of the Dravida model government. After Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to the central government opposing the mining and demanding to drop the project, the central government has clarified that the State government did not oppose the auction for mining," he said.

The central government clarified that inputs from the State government were received before the auction. Moreover, the State government handed over 47.37 hectares of granite quarry to TAMIN to ensure tungsten mining, he added.

"Preparation for the auction began in February. After the final result of the auction too, the State government did not oppose the project," he quoted the central government.

Saying that the State government knew about the auction in advance, Anbumani added that the DMK government had sought permission from the central government for mining tungsten along with private firms. "After supporting the mining proposal, the government is projecting as if it opposes the mining. This is only after protests by people," Anbumani said.

The PMK president alleged that whenever the DMK comes to power, it will give preference to itself instead of the State. The DMK government has betrayed people in several ways, such as by granting approval for hydrocarbon exploration and Sterlite expansion. The same is happening with the Arittapatti tungsten mining issue. The central government should drop the mining project, respecting the people's sentiment," he urged.