Anbumani Ramadoss opposes introduction of Aavin Green Magic Plus milk

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to drop the decision to introduce Aavin Green Magic Plus milk sachets and continue the sale of Aavin Green Magic milk.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Aavin has announced that the new variant will be launched on December 18.

"The release from Aavin does not have any details about the composition of the milk, price and quantity. The release says vitamins A and D have only been added," he added.

He further said that one litre of Green Magic, which has 4.5 per cent fat, is being sold at Rs 22. On the other hand, 900ml of Green Magic Plus will be sold at Rs 50.

"Around 80 per cent supply of Green Magic has been stopped across the State. Aavin plans to stop Green Magic altogether. When I opposed Aavin for conducting a pilot sale of the new variant, Aavin promised that a public hearing would be conducted before launching Green Magic Plus. But, it did not oblige," he alleged.