Anbumani Ramadoss demands Deepavali bonus and gifts to unorganized sector workers

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss requested the government to provide Deepavali incentive and gifts to workers in the unorganized sector.

In a statement, Anbumani said the workers are struggling to manage money to celebrate the festival.

"It is disappointing that the government did not accept the demand of the workers, who requested an incentive and gift package," he added.

He pointed out that workers in the sector get jobs for 3 to 4 days in a week.

"They have to run their lives with a paltry sum. It is impossible for them to buy new clothes, crackers and sweets. The government should be on their side. In Puducherry, an announcement has been made to provide Rs. 5,000 for construction workers and Rs. 1,500 to unorganized workers.

While Puducherry, which depends on the central government for funding, can do this, why the Tamil Nadu government not?" he asked.

Saying that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure happiness of the workers, the government should provide Rs. 5,000 each to the unorganized workers.