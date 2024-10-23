Puducherry government announces Deepavali aid for construction workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has announced a special Deepavali relief package for workers across Puducherry.

In this initiative, construction workers will be granted Rs 1,500, while unorganised sector workers will receive a financial aid of Rs 5,000 to help them celebrate the festival, according to a Thanthi TV report.

In addition, a grocery kit containing 10 essential items, valued at Rs 1,000, will be made available at a subsidised price of Rs 500.

This move is aimed at providing relief to workers and easing their financial burden during the Deepavali season.