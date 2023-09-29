Anbumani Ramadoss against new rules on medical colleges

CHENNAI: Pointing out the National Medical Commission barring Tamil Nadu from opening new medical colleges and increasing MBBS seats, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to raise voice to safeguard its right of taking decision on new medical colleges.

In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss said that the decision of the National Medical Commission is regressive at a time when the clamours to upgrade medical infrastructure. "The new rules of the commission say that only 100 MBBS seats should be allowed per 10 lakh population and new colleges and additional seats should not be allowed in the states where the ratio exceeds. This will affect developed states including Tamil Nadu, " he added.

He explained that Tamil Nadu has 11,600 MBBS seats against the estimated population of 7.64 Crore. "As per the estimated population, only 7,640 seats should be allowed. Due to this, Tamil Nadu could not start new colleges or add seats for several decades. This will affect all the southern states, " he noted.

He pointed out that despite the state having 11,600 seats, students from other states also study. Around 4,000 seats can be occupied by students from other states. These seats should not be included in the calculation. "Cuba has one doctor for every 110 persons and Qatar has one doctor for every 125 persons. In those nations, there is no ban on opening new medical colleges. It is unjust to ban the state from opening new colleges that have one doctor for every 253 persons. Moreover, it is the jurisdiction of state governments to decide on opening new colleges. The National Medical Commission has no power, " he said.

He warned that growth of the country will be affected if performing states are persecuted. The state should raise its voice to safeguard its rights and the Commission should withdraw the new rules.