Anbumani on farmers arrest and medical college issue

CHENNAI: Condemning the arrest of farmers under Goondas Act, who are opposing land acquisition in Thiruvannamalai district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to withdraw cases and release the farmers.

In a statement, Anbumani said that farmers are protesting against land acquisition for expansion of Melma SIPCOT near Cheyyar and are protesting for 125 days in a peaceful manner.

"The police have arrested Pachaiyappan, Devan, Arul, Thirumal, Chozhan, Bakkiaraj and Masilamani under the Goondas Act. The repression by the Tamil Nadu government and police is condemnable, " he said.

He added that the farmers did not commit any anti-national activity or indulge in sale of illicit liquor, smuggling of food items, sand smuggling or sexual crime. "The reason for arresting them under the Goondas Act is the peaceful protest against land acquisition. The act of the government could not be justified as it arrested farmers for protesting for their land rights, " he opined.

While reminding the government that its responsibility is to protect people and their land, Anbumani urged the government to withdraw cases against the 7 farmers and release them.

In another statement, Anbumani welcomed the central government's decision to withhold a notification that banned opening of new medical colleges in some states including Tamil Nadu.

"As per the notification, Tamil Nadu can not open new colleges or allow additional MBBS seats. The National Medical Commission has withheld the notification for one year. Instead of one year relief, the notification should be revoked permanently, " he urged.

Moreover, the central government should give approval to start medical colleges in Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tenkasi districts.