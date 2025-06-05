CHENNAI: As Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Madurai on Saturday to take part in a party event, PMK founder S Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, who have not been seeing eye to eye for the past several weeks, met at the former's residence in Thailapuram on Thursday.

The meeting signalled a possible reconciliation of the father and son and hopes of revival for a party that has been on the verge of breaking into factions.

Suggesting that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance wants a united PMK to fight the 2026 Assembly election, auditor Gurumurthy, a known BJP supporter and former mayor of Chennai and AIADMK senior leader Saidai Duraisamy met Ramadoss soon after Anbumani left his house.

According to party sources in Thailapuram, Ramadoss and Anbumani talked for around 45 minutes during which some family members were present. While it is learnt that Ramadoss and Anbumani discussed the recent turn of events in their relationship, it is unclear whether they reached an understanding or not.

Anbumani left without speaking to media persons waiting outside the Thailapuram residence.

On the other hand, Gurumurthy, who met Ramadoss for more than 30 minutes along with Saidai Duraisamy, said it was just a friendly visit and maintained he did not know about Anbumani's visit.

"During his earlier visit to Tamil Nadu in April, Shah had confirmed the BJP-AIADMK alliance. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Shah jointly addressed the press. The BJP is now trying to seal another pact with the PMK during Shah’s Saturday visit. But it needs a united PMK to forge an alliance," a PMK leader said, requesting anonymity.

Last week saw a warring Anbumani and Ramadoss meeting their supporters in Chennai and Thailapuram, respectively, indicating an impending split of the party.

