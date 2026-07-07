Anbumani hails TVK outreach seeking inputs; slams Dravidian majors

"We view this meeting as constructive politics. After nearly 60 years, a government has sought suggestions and proposals from an opposition party on water-related issues. I congratulate the government for this initiative," he said.

At the same time, he alleged that successive Dravidian governments led by the DMK and AIADMK had failed to invest adequately in water resource development and management.

He also claimed that the Athikadavu–Avinashi project had been implemented only partially and urged the present government to increase investments in irrigation and water conservation projects.

In his memorandum, Anbumani expressed concern over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery, warning that it could adversely affect irrigation in Tamil Nadu's delta districts.