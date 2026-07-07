Anbumani hails TVK outreach seeking inputs; slams Dravidian majors

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday met Water Resources and Rural Development Minister N Anand at the Secretariat and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent action on key water-related issues, including the proposed Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka.
The meeting followed Anbumani's public awareness march from Biligundlu to Poompuhar, highlighting issues concerning the Cauvery river and water security in the State.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Anbumani described the interaction as an example of "constructive politics" and praised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for seeking suggestions from stakeholders on water management, denying any politics behind the meet, including the possibility of an alliance with the TVK.
"We view this meeting as constructive politics. After nearly 60 years, a government has sought suggestions and proposals from an opposition party on water-related issues. I congratulate the government for this initiative," he said.
At the same time, he alleged that successive Dravidian governments led by the DMK and AIADMK had failed to invest adequately in water resource development and management.
He also claimed that the Athikadavu–Avinashi project had been implemented only partially and urged the present government to increase investments in irrigation and water conservation projects.
In his memorandum, Anbumani expressed concern over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery, warning that it could adversely affect irrigation in Tamil Nadu's delta districts.
Claiming that survey work had already commenced at the project site, he said a delegation of farmers had found survey markers and infrastructure being developed, indicating Karnataka's intention to expedite the project.
Anbumani said he had interacted with more than five lakh farmers and members of the public during his march through Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts, where there was unanimous opposition to the Mekedatu project.
PMK MLAs, including the party's Legislature Party leader Sowmya Anbumani, also participated in the meeting.
Meanwhile, Anbumani also urged the State government to fully waive crop loans of small and marginal farmers, alleging that the mental distress caused by the denial of a complete loan waiver led to the death of a farmer in Nagapattinam district.