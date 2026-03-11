Anbumani: DMK-backed traitors misled Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday alleged that some "traitors and DMK agents" had misled party founder S Ramadoss and created the current situation around him by influencing the veteran leader's mind.
Anbumani made these remarks while addressing the state general council meeting of the Pattali Magalir Sangam in Pallavaram, Chennai.
The state general council meeting of the Pattali Magalir Sangam was held in Pallavaram, Chennai, with PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and Pasumai Thaayagam president Soumya Anbumani participating.
The meeting adopted nine resolutions on issues including women's safety and what the party described as the ruling DMK government's failures.
Addressing the gathering, Anbumani said that several developments had taken place in the past six months and claimed that certain individuals had taken advantage of Ramadoss' current condition.
He described the PMK founder as a revered leader for party cadres and said there was no change in that regard.
The PMK leader also criticised the DMK government, alleging that a "drug culture" had grown in Tamil Nadu and that the number of people consuming alcohol had been increasing.
He claimed that the state's liquor revenue had risen from Rs 35,000 crore five years ago to about Rs 60,000 crore now.
He further alleged that the government was distributing money through welfare schemes instead of implementing real development measures, such as creating employment opportunities for youth.
Referring to the recent LPG price hike, Anbumani said the DMK had promised Rs 100 subsidy per cylinder if it came to power and urged the government to implement it now so that people could benefit.