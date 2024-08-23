Anbumani demands white paper on investments

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government to release a white paper on the status and progress of the investments as the government claims it has attracted Rs 9.74 lakh crore in the last three years.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 19 completed industrial projects worth Rs 17,616 crore on Wednesday.

“It is said that the state has attracted around Rs 10 lakh crore investments. But, only 1.80 per cent investments have actually been implemented.

A delegation under CM Stalin will head to the USA for 17 days from August 27 to attract investments. Even though such measures are required for economic growth and creation of employment, the government is bound to explain the status of such measures taken in the past,” he said.

Anbumani demanded the government to release a white paper on Rs 9.74 lakh crore proposed investments, their progress, projects and other details.