Anbumani demands scrapping of Pallikaranai marsh wall project, threatens protest

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government immediately abandon the construction of a 3 km long retaining wall and pathway in Pallikaranai marshland, alleging corruption in the project and warning that it could aggravate flooding in surrounding residential areas.
Anbumani after inspecting the ongoing works at Pallikaranai marshland, addressed the press and said that the project, initiated during the previous DMK regime under the Neithal Recovery Mission, was being continued by the present TVK government despite environmental and legal concerns. He warned of a massive protest led by the PMK if the construction was not stopped and the wall and pathway removed.
According to Anbumani, the project was part of the Neithal Recovery Mission launched in 2024 to improve the livelihoods of coastal communities across 14 districts, covering 1,076 km of coastline. The State had obtained a World Bank loan of Rs 1,674 crore for the mission, of which Rs 21.5 crore had been allocated for the works in Pallikaranai under the Forest Department, he said.
Claiming that the construction violated judicial directions concerning the protection of wetlands, Anbumani questioned the need for a concrete wall and pathway inside the marshland, arguing that neither the local residents nor fishing communities had sought such infrastructure.
He alleged that the project would obstruct the natural flow of rainwater and increase the risk of flooding in nearby residential areas. Residents had complained to him that water stagnation had increased after the wall's construction, leading to mosquito breeding and problems such as dengue, he said.
Describing Pallikaranai marshland as a natural flood buffer for Chennai, Anbumani said the wetland helped drain excess rainwater towards the sea and supported groundwater recharge during summer. He claimed that the marshland, which once covered around 15,000 acres a century ago, had shrunk to about 2,500 acres.
The PMK leader urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene immediately, halt the project and remove the structures. He also demanded that the government formally notify and demarcate the remaining marshland, alleging that it had failed to act despite court directions.
“If the government does not stop the project immediately, the PMK will launch a massive protest under my leadership."