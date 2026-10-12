Anbumani demands scrapping of Pallikaranai marsh wall project, threatens protest

Claiming that the construction violated judicial directions concerning the protection of wetlands, Anbumani questioned the need for a concrete wall and pathway inside the marshland, arguing that neither the local residents nor fishing communities had sought such infrastructure.

He alleged that the project would obstruct the natural flow of rainwater and increase the risk of flooding in nearby residential areas. Residents had complained to him that water stagnation had increased after the wall's construction, leading to mosquito breeding and problems such as dengue, he said.

Describing Pallikaranai marshland as a natural flood buffer for Chennai, Anbumani said the wetland helped drain excess rainwater towards the sea and supported groundwater recharge during summer. He claimed that the marshland, which once covered around 15,000 acres a century ago, had shrunk to about 2,500 acres.

The PMK leader urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene immediately, halt the project and remove the structures. He also demanded that the government formally notify and demarcate the remaining marshland, alleging that it had failed to act despite court directions.

“If the government does not stop the project immediately, the PMK will launch a massive protest under my leadership."