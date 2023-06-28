Anbumani demands permanent job for part-time teachers

CHENNAI: Pointing out a promise made by DMK in its election manifesto, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to provide permanent jobs to part-time special teachers and increase their salaries.

In a statement, Anbumani said that special teachers teaching painting, sewing, physical education, and others have been working on a part-time basis in government schools for the last 12 years.

பகுதி நேர சிறப்பாசிரியர்களுக்கு பணி நிலைப்பு: 12 ஆண்டுகால கோரிக்கை குறித்து அரசு விரைந்து முடிவெடுக்க வேண்டும்!



தமிழக அரசுப் பள்ளிகளில் எட்டாம் வகுப்பு வரை பயிலும் மாணவர்களுக்கு ஓவியம், கணினி, தையல், உடற்கல்வி ஆகிய பாடங்களைக் கற்றுத் தருவதற்காகப் பணியமர்த்தப்பட்டு கடந்த 12… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) June 28, 2023

"Their demand for a permanent job is not fulfilled and the request for a salary for May months is also not met. Even though, the government announced permanent jobs, part-time teachers are yet to be given permanent jobs, " he said.

He added that the teachers staged a protest recently following which the government promised to fulfil demands. But, the demands are not met to date.

"While they were employed, promises were made so that they can work for 3 half days in one school and they can work in 4 schools. This was not implemented. If it was implemented, they could earn Rs. 40,000 per month. But they are allowed to work in one school only due to which they earn only Rs. 10,000," he said.

He urged the government to implement promises in the election manifesto and provide permanent jobs to part-time teachers.