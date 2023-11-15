Anbumani demands compensation to rain-hit ryots

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the heavy rainfall in Cauvery delta districts destroyed crops, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to ensure sufficient relief to the affected farmers.

In a statement, Anbumani said that while farmers in Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts are happy that they have received sufficient rains for samba and thaladi crops, the situation in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai is opposite.

"In Velankanni in Nagapattinam district, around 17cm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours. Due to heavy rainfall in the districts, around 1.5 lakh acres of samba and thaladi fields are submerged in water. In Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district, more than 30,000 acres of crops have been destroyed. In other districts of the Cauvery delta, more than 20,000 acres of crops are submerged," he said.

He noted that due to the lack of sufficient water in Cauvery during the Kuruvai season, cultivation was affected in Cauvery delta districts.

"Farmers faced huge losses. Now, farmers are affected due to submersion. If the Samba crops fail, farmers will be caught in heavy debts," he added.

Anbumani urged the government to take measures on war footing mode to remove water from the paddy fields.

"If the water could not be removed, the government should compensate the farmers sufficiently. Moreover, NLC is pumping out water into farmlands with huge pipes. Due to this, paddy fields in villages in Cuddalore district are destroyed. This action of the NLC is condemnable and the State should ensure that the NLC compensates the farmers," he demanded.