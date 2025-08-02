Anbumani convenes General Council meeting on Aug 9, may seek re-election as president

CHENNAI: Meanwhile, Anbumani has announced a key General Council meeting on August 9, signalling a fresh showdown.

In a joint statement issued by Anbumani and PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan, it was stated that the meeting would focus on the party’s development. However, the announcement stopped short of confirming whether internal elections, particularly for the post of president, would be held at the GC meeting, as Anbumani’s three-year tenure has officially ended.

Sources within the party suggest that the meeting is expected to consolidate support from General Council members. According to PMK’s bylaws, a majority backing of the council is required to elect the president, general secretary, and other key office-bearers.

“Anbumani is likely to seek re-election at the GC meeting. The gathering will also aim to settle the leadership dispute,” a senior party functionary said.