Anbumani calls for NEET abolition, All-Party action against Mekedatu Dam

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport before leaving for New Delhi, Anbumani said the party's position remained unchanged that NEET should be scrapped as it had become commercialised and failed to ensure merit in medical admissions.

Referring to the recent anti NEET protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, he said students and members of various sections of society had participated in the demonstration to highlight flaws in the examination system. While stressing that protests should remain peaceful, he alleged that the violence was triggered after outsiders infiltrated the agitation and diverted it from its original purpose.