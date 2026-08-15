Anbumani backed anti-TN Bill fearing CBI: TNCC president Manickam Tagore

In a social media post tagging Anbumani, Tagore questioned whether the PMK leader was making what he described as "fundamentally flawed" arguments in support of the BJP government's delimitation proposal due to pressure from a CBI case.

Responding to Anbumani's argument that Tamil Nadu could win 59 Lok Sabha seats, Tagore said MPs' primary responsibility was to make and amend laws, not to directly implement development projects. He argued that greater powers and financial resources should instead be devolved to local bodies.

Tagore also questioned Anbumani's argument for increasing the number of seats in the name of women's representation, asking why a 33% reservation for women could not be implemented immediately within the existing 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.