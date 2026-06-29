Anbumani asks government to spell out stance on G Ram G

"Only days are left before July 1, the date on which VB-G RAM G has to be implemented. Only 19 states/UTs have issued notifications to this effect so far. As Tamil Nadu has not made any official announcement regarding its stance, crucial questions have arisen over whether rural labourers in the state will receive employment under this new framework", he said in a statement here.

Stating that the Union government has introduced sweeping modifications to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which previously guaranteed 100 days of work, he said, "The new 125-day employment program is scheduled to come into effect from July one".

"Out of the Rs 95,692 crore allocated across the country for this scheme, Tamil Nadu has been earmarked Rs 7,957.57 crore," he said.