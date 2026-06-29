Anbumani asks government to spell out stance on G Ram G

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday (June 28) urged the State government to 'break its silence' on the new rural employment scheme of the Centre (G RAM G) that replaced the UPA-era MGNREGS and clarify whether it intends to implement it, citing the fund cuts it involves.
"Only days are left before July 1, the date on which VB-G RAM G has to be implemented. Only 19 states/UTs have issued notifications to this effect so far. As Tamil Nadu has not made any official announcement regarding its stance, crucial questions have arisen over whether rural labourers in the state will receive employment under this new framework", he said in a statement here.
Stating that the Union government has introduced sweeping modifications to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which previously guaranteed 100 days of work, he said, "The new 125-day employment program is scheduled to come into effect from July one".
"Out of the Rs 95,692 crore allocated across the country for this scheme, Tamil Nadu has been earmarked Rs 7,957.57 crore," he said.
Claiming that in South India, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Puducherry have announced that they will implement the new scheme, the PMK leader said, "On the other hand, Congress-ruled states like Telangana and Karnataka are actively holding consultations on whether to enforce the scheme or challenge its terms in the Supreme Court."
Recognising that a legal battle could affect ordinary citizens, Telangana has already decided to implement an independent, state-sponsored employment programme to protect its rural population from job losses, Anbumani said.
"However, the Tamil Nadu government is yet to reveal its stance. Because the State government's financial share under the newly modified central scheme has been hiked to 40 per cent, it imposes a heavy financial burden on the state exchequer", he said.
"Opposition parties have raised concerns that the scheme infringes upon federal rights, as the central government retains overriding powers in determining the nature of the projects to be undertaken," Anbumani added.
"Therefore, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to evaluate the pros and cons of the VB-G RAM G scheme immediately and declare whether it will be implemented in the state", he said.
"If the government decides to reject the central scheme, it must clearly outline its alternative plan to provide 150 days of employment annually to the people of Tamil Nadu, as promised in the ruling party's election manifesto", he urged.